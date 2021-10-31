Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Up 52.9% in October

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $46.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

