MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.
MSTR stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $715.06. The company had a trading volume of 698,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.97.
In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
