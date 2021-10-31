MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

MSTR stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $715.06. The company had a trading volume of 698,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.97.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $529.44.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.