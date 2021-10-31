Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $363.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $345.00 to $363.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day moving average is $278.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

