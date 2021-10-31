Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.46.

MSFT opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average of $278.49. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

