Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $332.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

