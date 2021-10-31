Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 425,918 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,419,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.46.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $332.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

