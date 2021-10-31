M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

