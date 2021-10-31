M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $9.07 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

