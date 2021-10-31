M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.97 Million in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

