M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Ryder System worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on R. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.