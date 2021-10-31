M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 359,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 99,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 172,473 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,476. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MD opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.