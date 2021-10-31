Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OUKPY opened at $4.91 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

OUKPY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

