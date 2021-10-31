MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $599.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $227,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

