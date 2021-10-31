Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.22 EPS.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $67.26. 477,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

