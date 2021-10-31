Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.4-47.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.25 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.650-$5.700 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,672,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,085,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

