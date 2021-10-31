Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.40 billion-$47.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.16 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.65-5.70 EPS.

NYSE:MRK opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 51.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

