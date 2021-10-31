Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

MERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.