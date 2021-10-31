Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.
NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.
About Mercer International
Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.
