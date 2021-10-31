Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00315882 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004261 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006653 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

