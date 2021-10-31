Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Update

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of MODVF remained flat at $$11.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Melcor Developments has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

