Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Medtronic worth $434,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

