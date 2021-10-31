Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MPW stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,356. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Medical Properties Trust worth $90,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

