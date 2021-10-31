Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during midday trading on Friday. Medacta Group has a twelve month low of $123.50 and a twelve month high of $123.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

