McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00 at Stephens

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.11. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.