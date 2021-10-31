McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $298.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $290.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.97.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.11. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

