McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BTIG Research currently has a $255.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.97.

NYSE MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average is $237.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

