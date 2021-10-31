MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of MasTec worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 101.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 897.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 11.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.13 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

