Masco Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp raised their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Masco by 8,366.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Masco by 192.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Masco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

