Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Shares of CLX opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.