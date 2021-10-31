Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.61 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Camtek at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $37,932,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $10,374,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 98.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $38.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

