Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SID. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

NYSE:SID opened at $4.08 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.