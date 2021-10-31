Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.34 Million in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.28% of WiMi Hologram Cloud at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIMI opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

