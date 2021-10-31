Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 1,117.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 590,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MICT were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in MICT in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MICT in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MICT by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MICT in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MICT in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of MICT stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. MICT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter. MICT had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 197.88%.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

