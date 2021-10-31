Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,148 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

