Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 501.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $26.21 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -23.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.