Marisa Harney Sells 7,670 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $49.53 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

