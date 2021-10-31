Marisa Harney Sells 7,670 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $49.53 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.
About CIT Group
CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.
