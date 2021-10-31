Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

