Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target upped by Truist from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.
MANH stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87.
In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
