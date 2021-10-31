Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target upped by Truist from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after acquiring an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.