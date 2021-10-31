Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Makita has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Makita will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

