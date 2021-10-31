Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

