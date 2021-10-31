MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $19.98 on Friday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

