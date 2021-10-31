Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

