Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

