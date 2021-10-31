Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $82,827,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

NYSE NIO opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.53. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

