Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,052 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of CommScope worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CommScope by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 286.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 9.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.71 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

