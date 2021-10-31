M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,100 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the September 30th total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,650.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of M3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get M3 alerts:

MTHRF stock remained flat at $$63.98 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. M3 has a 12-month low of $63.98 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.