LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,061. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.