LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Issues Earnings Results

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.08. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

