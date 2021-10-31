LPL Financial LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 36.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2,873.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

