LPL Financial LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

BATS:PSMC opened at $13.92 on Friday. Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.