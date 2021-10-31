LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,132,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 182,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 352,122 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE LADR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.